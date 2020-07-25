Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $702.90 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $73.09 or 0.00762324 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Crex24, BTC Trade UA and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $702.90 million and approximately $214.31 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011450 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00161247 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000796 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,616,639 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Tux Exchange, BitFlip, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinEx, Negocie Coins, Bitbns, Kuna, Liqui, CEX.IO, Bitinka, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, B2BX, Kraken, Bleutrade, Ovis, Koineks, HBUS, Graviex, BitBay, xBTCe, OKEx, LBank, LocalTrade, ABCC, Coinhub, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, C-CEX, ACX, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Upbit, Iquant, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Binance, Coindeal, Liquid, Braziliex, Bisq, Kucoin, Trade By Trade, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Coinbe, YoBit, Coinsuper, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, WEX, CoinExchange, BTC Trade UA, C2CX, HitBTC, COSS, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Bibox, Coinsquare, Altcoin Trader, Tidex, Bithumb, Coinroom, Crex24 and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.