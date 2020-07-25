DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $1.52 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.01919890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00205016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00079254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00119223 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

