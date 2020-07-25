Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TACO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.72. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 45.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

