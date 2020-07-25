Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of DK opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $40,145,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 406,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 305,550 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

