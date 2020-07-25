Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,521,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

