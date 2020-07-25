Denali Advisors LLC Sells 16,978 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $13,084,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.24.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,307. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

