Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €45.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.56 ($51.19).

DLG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock traded down €3.09 ($3.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €37.54 ($42.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($54.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.92. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

