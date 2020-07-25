DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to Sell

SunTrust Banks cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRH. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 3,907,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,581. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $959.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,820,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,130,000 after buying an additional 614,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,199,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 174,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,815,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,684 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

