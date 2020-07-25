Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DFS. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Discover Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

DFS traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,422. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 113,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 77.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 224.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

