Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $50.82. 3,753,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $240,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.