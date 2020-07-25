Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

