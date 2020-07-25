Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Shares of DG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.70. 1,031,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

