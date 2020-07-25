Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,413,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,934,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

D stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $80.41. 4,311,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.