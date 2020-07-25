Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives $72.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

DNKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 649,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 44,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 786,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

