Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 563 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.12. 2,682,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

