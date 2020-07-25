Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 786 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.78. The company had a trading volume of 520,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,337. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

