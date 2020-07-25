Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,559,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,202,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 329,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 99,649 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. 2,112,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,113. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

