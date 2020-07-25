Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,110 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 307,679 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.75. 960,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,331. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.