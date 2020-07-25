Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 719.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LOGM remained flat at $$85.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 309,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,002. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.87, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.