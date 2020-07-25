Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.78. 1,415,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.73. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.