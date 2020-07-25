Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,757. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

