Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 62,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 66,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $542,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock worth $83,872,019. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,807. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.62 and a 200-day moving average of $255.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

