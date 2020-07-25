Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,958. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

