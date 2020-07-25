Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,575. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.