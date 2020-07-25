Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.87. 1,346,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

