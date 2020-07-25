Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $90.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

