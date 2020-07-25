Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Tiffany & Co. worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

TIF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

