Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 105,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.8% during the second quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 69,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.33. 1,356,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

