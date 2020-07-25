Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,284 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 49,817,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,322,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

