Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $27.03 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.36% of A. O. Smith worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 929,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

