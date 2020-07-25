Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $52.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,169,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,500. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $633.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

