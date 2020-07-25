Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 5,412,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

