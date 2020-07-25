Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.43% of Legg Mason worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Legg Mason by 1,173.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason stock remained flat at $$49.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 550,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,765. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In other Legg Mason news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $16,174,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

