Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $9.99 Million in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

A traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. 1,062,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

