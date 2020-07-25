Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,035 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

