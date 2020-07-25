Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,502,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.