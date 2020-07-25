Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,685 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Trane worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 983,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

