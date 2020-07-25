Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,007 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.97. 855,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.18. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $359.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

