Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 453 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

MTD traded down $22.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $862.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,344. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $891.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $818.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total value of $345,544.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

