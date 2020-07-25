Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.39. 1,462,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

