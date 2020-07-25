Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 154,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Accenture by 25,269.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 32,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 361.9% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

