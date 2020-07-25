Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $300.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,861. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.