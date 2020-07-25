Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 2,610,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,023. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

