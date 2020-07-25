Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,428 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.82. 2,846,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.