Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,790 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.05.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $620.02. 435,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,205. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $628.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

