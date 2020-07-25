Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,657,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after buying an additional 101,977 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $235,873,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after buying an additional 997,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,400,000 after acquiring an additional 626,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,342. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

