Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf (NYSE:DLNG.PB) Trading Up 1%

Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf (NYSE:DLNG.PB) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68, approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

About Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf (NYSE:DLNG.PB)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

