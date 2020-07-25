Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 131,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.