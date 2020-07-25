eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. 6,495,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,432,175. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.