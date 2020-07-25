Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 359,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.50 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

